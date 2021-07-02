Global equity funds see third successive weekly inflows- Lipper

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, global equity funds received inflows of $14 billion in the week, though the tally was down 35% from the previous week.

European equity funds and U.S. equity funds had inflows worth $6.3 billion and $4.8 billion respectively, while Asian equity funds received only $1.9 billion.

Title: Fund flows into global equities bonds and money markets, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qmypmdbnxvr/Fund%20flows%20into%20global%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20markets.jpg

In the Asia-Pacific, Australia is battling small but fast growing outbreaks, while Indonesia is also grappling with record high-cases. Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.

Among equity sector funds, tech funds lured inflows of $1.7 billion, the biggest in 11 weeks, while financials saw outflows worth $1.12 billion.

Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta virus variant prompted more inflows into more safer debt funds during the week.

The data showed global bond funds received a net $14.8 billion, the biggest since the week ended May 5.

Title: Global fund flows into equity sectors,

Inflows into government bond funds jumped to a four-week high of $3.3 billion, data from 2,981 funds showed.

Meanwhile, money market funds saw outflows of $38.1 billion, their third consecutive week of net sales.

In the commodities space, energy funds recorded a fifth straight week of outflows, while precious metal funds also had outflows for a second consecutive week, with gold prices dipping to a 2-1/2 month low this week.

An analysis of 23,713 emerging-market funds showed equity funds had net selling worth $1.35 billion, the biggest outflow since mid-September, while bond funds had inflows of $530 million, compared with $1.4 billion worth of outflows in the previous week.

Title: Fund flows into EM equities and bonds,

Title: Global bond funds flows in the week ended June 30, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jznvnylegpl/Global%20bond%20funds%20flows%20in%20the%20week%20ended%20June%2030.jpg

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)