American depositary receipts of Gold Fields decline 12% following an update to its Salares Norte project in Chile and revision to its 2024 financial guidance.

ADRs were trading at $13.95, and are down 4% on the year so far.

The gold miner company cut its production target for Salares Norte by 41%, leading to a 5% cut to group guidance along with a 5% increase to cost guidance for the year.

