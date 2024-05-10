By Joe Hoppe

Gold rose to its highest price since late April's crash on renewed hopes for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

June gold futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange recently rose 1.4% to $2,373.6 a troy ounce, having reached as high as $2,377.2 earlier in the session, the highest point since April 22.

Bullion hit an all-time high in April, peaking at $2,448.8 an ounce on April 12 after a rally underpinned by strong demand from central banks and geopolitical tensions, before tumbling to as low as $2,285.2 on May 3.

Investors are now hopeful for a Fed rate cut after initial jobless claims in the U.S. surged to their highest level in several months, said Rania Gule, market analyst at broker XS.com.

Higher interest rates are typically negative for gold as it doesn't pay interest, said analysts from BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions. The Fed is expected to cut rates this year, and BMI's U.S. economist expects the first cut in September, followed by two in November and December.

The Fed had previously downplayed the chances of a rate cut, pointing to a lack of progress toward its 2% inflation target and signs of recession in the market, but the increase in jobless claims is fueling market expectations for an imminent rather than delayed cut, Gule said in a note.

Inflation data due next week will offer further insights into the U.S. economy, BMI analysts said in a note.

"We expect gold prices to remain volatile in the coming months as the market reacts to macro drivers, tracking geopolitical events and Fed rate policy," BMI said.

