Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold advances on U.S. stimulus cheer, weak dollar

12/28/2020 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Sicpa Oasis validator system is pictured over one kilogram bar of gold at Swiss refiner Metalor in Marin

(Reuters) - Gold prices staged a comeback on Monday, after paring gains earlier, as investors celebrated U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited pandemic aid bill that also weighed on the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $1,893.11 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT), U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% to $1,900.50.

Gold's move up is "clearly in response to another wave of stimulus which continues to weaken the dollar and support commodity prices across the board including gold and silver", said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar index was down 0.2% against rivals, slipping to a one-week low and also raising bullion's appeal for other currency holders.

Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans.

Gold rose as much as 1.3% to its highest since Dec. 21 at $1,900.04 during Asian trading hours but pared gains later. Gold's gains came despite upbeat risk sentiment, with Wall Street's main indexes touching record highs in early trading. [.N]

"Even without extra stimulus, gold could climb higher ... Trump's signature (on the stimulus bill) was the last major risk point to the bull market," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation, has risen about 25% so far this year amid the unprecedented stimulus unleashed globally.

Silver jumped 2.7% to $26.55 an ounce, after hitting a one-week peak of $26.75 earlier. Platinum climbed 1.7% to $1,041.35 and palladium gained 3.1% to $2,421.42, after rising over 5% earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Shreyansi Singh


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.22296 Delayed Quote.8.85%
GOLD 0.25% 1893.05 Delayed Quote.23.85%
PALLADIUM 3.71% 2431 Delayed Quote.20.93%
SILVER 1.72% 26.5645 Delayed Quote.44.77%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.80% 2.48 End-of-day quote.-39.22%
All news about GOLD
10:37aGold advances on U.S. stimulus cheer, weak dollar
RE
06:06aTrump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, averting government shutdown
RE
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01:20aGold gains 1% as Trump signs pandemic aid bill
RE
12/27OKLO RESOURCES : Divesting 80% Stake in South Mali Gold Projects
MT
12/27SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : India gold discounts widen, Singapore demand up on festiva..
RE
12/27Shandong Gold Raises Offer Price for Cardinal Resources After Gaining Control
MT
12/25PETROPAVLOVSK : Co-founder of gold miner Petropavlovsk charged with embezzlement..
RE
12/25Congo January-November copper output rises 12.4%, cobalt up 8.9%
RE
12/25China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ