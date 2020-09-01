Gold dips as solid U.S. economic data lifts dollar

* Stocks climb on positive U.S. factory data
* Dollar off from more than two-year low
* Spot gold may fall to $1,938/oz - technicals
* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the
dollar rebounded after robust U.S. manufacturing data bolstered
hopes around global economic recovery, tempering the safe-haven
bullion's allure.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,964.75 per ounce by 0251
GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,991.91 on
Tuesday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,971.80.
"A strong greenback is weighing on the precious metal," said
DailyFx strategist Margaret Yang.
"The broader picture is still in favour of gold, as the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other central banks are likely to stay
accommodative for an extended period of time."
The dollar index bounced off two-year lows after U.S.
data showed manufacturing activity accelerated to a near
two-year high in August. A stronger greenback makes gold
expensive for holders of other currencies.
The firm manufacturing activity also boosted investors
appetite for riskier assets, limiting inflows into safe-haven
bullion.
However, expectations that U.S. interest rates would stay
low for longer under the new monetary policy approach from the
Fed put a floor under bullion prices.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday said the U.S. central
bank would need to roll out more stimulus to fulfil its new
promise of stronger job growth and higher inflation.
"With the central bank still cautious about the U.S.
economic outlook, the Fed will most likely keep rates near zero
for a long time," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at
Phillip Futures, said in a note.
Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, which is also viewed as a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
Spot gold may fall to $1,938, following its failure to break
a resistance at $1,996 per ounce, said Reuters technical
analysts Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, silver dipped 0.2% to $28.11 per ounce,
platinum eased 0.3% to $937.87, and palladium fell
0.5% to $2,260.56.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)