Gold dives 2% as dollar, yields gain after Fed comments

* Silver falls over 3%
* Gold reverses course after rising 1%
* U.S. weekly jobless claims hover around 1 million last
week
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold slumped over 2% in volatile trading
on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose after
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shifted the central bank's
inflation target in a widely expected move.
Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,925.19 per ounce by 11:42
a.m. EDT (1542 GMT). Prices had risen as much as 1.1% during
Powell's speech.
U.S. gold futures were down 1.4% at $1,924.60 per
ounce.
The Fed saying it will allow modest overshoot in inflation
is very positive for gold, said Daniel Ghali, commodity
strategist at TD Securities, "But the market already anticipated
that so there is no new impetus to buy gold."
The U.S. central bank rolled out an aggressive new strategy
to lift employment and will seek to achieve inflation averaging
2% over time, offsetting below-2% periods with higher inflation
"for some time."
Weighing on bullion, the U.S. dollar gained against
key rivals, while longer-term U.S. Treasury yields moved to
their highest levels in months.
"Powell's speech sparked a roller coaster ride for asset
markets especially gold, which rallied nearly $50 but completely
reversed as market realized he didn't provide any surprises that
hadn't been mooted earlier," said Tai Wong, head of base and
precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
The Fed had pumped in massive stimulus and kept interest
rates near zero to lift the U.S. economy from the impact of the
coronavirus, which has also weighed on the labour market as new
claims for unemployment hovered around 1 million last week.
Elsewhere, silver fell over 3% from a one-week high
earlier in the session. The metal was down 2.1% at $26.95.
Spot palladium was down 1.4% to $2,166.33 per ounce
and platinum fell 1.1% to $918.54.
(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)