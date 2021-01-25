Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold eases on doubts over U.S. stimulus passage

01/25/2021 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker places gold bullion on display at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London

(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday due to concerns that a massive economic stimulus in the United States may not be passed smoothly, although a weaker dollar limited bullion's losses.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,850.91 per ounce by 0822 GMT, having dropped 0.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,851.80.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration tried to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call.

"We're seeing bigger question marks over the passage of Biden's stimulus package, Senate Republicans are starting to object with particular parts of the package," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

"So, it does raise the question about the speed and the timing of the package. (Although,) some of the issues of the vaccine delays in the U.S. are perhaps tilting the balance in odds of favour of that stimulus," Shaw added.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus.

U.S. coronavirus cases crossed 25 million on Sunday as pace of vaccinations remained sluggish, while the European Union's vaccination drive was hit by AstraZeneca Plc's production problems.

The dollar shed 0.1% against rival currencies, making gold attractive for holders of other units.

Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due on Jan. 26-27.

"The Fed is likely to take the conservative course and wait for additional data and assume fragility, given that the short-run effects of tackling COVID-19 more aggressively could weaken domestic economic activity," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.

"The longer term outlook and technical support remain bullish," so with prices above $1,840, gold could move back up to $1,870-$1,880, he added.

Silver gained 0.3% to $25.47 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,099.41, and palladium lost 0.1% to $2,351.84.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Amy Caren Daniel and Uttaresh.V)

By Sumita Layek


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.60% 7843 Delayed Quote.6.19%
GOLD -0.32% 1851.175 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
PALLADIUM 0.02% 2358 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
SILVER -0.02% 25.49 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.75% 2.64 End-of-day quote.7.32%
All news about GOLD
03:55aGold eases on doubts over U.S. stimulus passage
RE
03:44aPathfinder Resources Extends Gold and Cobalt at King Tut Project in Argentina
MT
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01:56aS.Africa's Harmony Gold on track to meet output guidance after Mponeng acquis..
RE
01/24WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Hits More High-Grade Gold at Reedy South Project; Shares ..
MT
01/24METAL HAWK : Finds Gold Anomalies at Emu Lake Project; Shares Slump 14%
MT
01/24Dragon Mining Shares Rise 3% on Completion of $5 Million Stock Sale
MT
01/24Ausmex Jumps 8% as Golden Mile Project Nears Gold Production
MT
01/24BAY AREA GOLD : Extends Completion Date of $3 Million Deal to Sell Loss-Making U..
MT
01/24Sumitomo Metal Mining, IAMGOLD Confirm Visible Gold at Canadian Exploration P..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ