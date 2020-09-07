Log in
Gold eases on firmer dollar; recovery worries limit losses

09/07/2020 | 11:57pm EDT

* Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in Q2

* Gold poised to break support at $1,923/oz - technicals

* Investors focus on ECB policy decision on Thursday

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar, but the safe-haven metal's decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,925.09 per ounce by 0320 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,931.20.

"Over the past 24 hours we have seen a stronger U.S. dollar that is something that has weighed a little bit on gold," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"The $1,900 level in very important for gold right now here."

The dollar index rose against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Hopes around swift economic recovery faded after data showed that Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the pandemic.

Governments and major central banks have flooded the markets with unprecedented stimulus measures to mitigate economic damage from the virus, driving gold to new highs because of its role as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Market participants' focus will now be on the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday to see if policymakers add yet more stimulus.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of decoupling the U.S. economy from China, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world's two biggest economies no longer did business.

Spot gold is poised to break a support at $1,923 per ounce and fall into $1,880-$1,906 range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8% to $26.78 per ounce and platinum eased 0.1% to $906.74, while palladium edged 0.1% higher to $2,296.80.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

