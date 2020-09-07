Gold eases on firmer dollar; recovery worries limit losses

* Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in Q2
* Gold poised to break support at $1,923/oz - technicals
* Investors focus on ECB policy decision on Thursday
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed
down by a stronger U.S. dollar, but the safe-haven metal's
decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic
recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,925.09 per ounce by
0320 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,931.20.
"Over the past 24 hours we have seen a stronger U.S. dollar
that is something that has weighed a little bit on gold," said
DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
"The $1,900 level in very important for gold right now
here."
The dollar index rose against its rivals, making gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Hopes around swift economic recovery faded after data showed
that Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the
second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the
pandemic.
Governments and major central banks have flooded the markets
with unprecedented stimulus measures to mitigate economic damage
from the virus, driving gold to new highs because of its role as
a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
Market participants' focus will now be on the European
Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday to see if
policymakers add yet more stimulus.
On the trade front, President Donald Trump on Monday again
raised the idea of decoupling the U.S. economy from China,
suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world's
two biggest economies no longer did business.
Spot gold is poised to break a support at $1,923 per ounce
and fall into $1,880-$1,906 range, said Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8% to $26.78 per ounce and
platinum eased 0.1% to $906.74, while palladium
edged 0.1% higher to $2,296.80.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)