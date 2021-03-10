Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/10 05:31:14 am
1713.07 USD   -0.15%
05:26aGold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm
RE
03:57aAboriginal group to rate Australian miners on performance
RE
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm

03/10/2021 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday after registering its biggest jump in two months in the last session, as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a buoyant dollar remained a stumbling block for bullion.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,714.23 per ounce by 1015 GMT after rising more than 2% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.70.

U.S. yields regained momentum on Wednesday, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion while the dollar also rose.

"Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure, while concerns about inflation are front of mind for the market," said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, adding a stronger dollar could be a further drag on bullion prices over the next few days.

The U.S. House of Representatives cleared the way for the $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill to be considered on Wednesday, when it is expected to be approved.

Although gold is widely considered a hedge against higher inflation anticipated to be fuelled by stimulus measures, higher yields have challenged that status this year.

Policymakers were divided on a large-scale market intervention to counter a rise in yields ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve "would have to flood markets even more, blue in the balance sheet further to keep yields at a low level, but that would here in the current environment only fuel more inflation expectations," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.Silver fell 0.3% to $25.82 an ounce. Palladium shed 0.1% to $2,295.37, while platinum was steady at $1,168.32.

More platinum deficits loom this year after a record undersupply of almost a million ounces in 2020, the World Platinum Investment Council said.

Analysts at Swiss bank UBS forecast platinum prices reaching $1,300 over the next 12 months, driven by high investment demand and strained supply.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Shreyansi Singh


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
05:26aGold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm
RE
03:57aAboriginal group to rate Australian miners on performance
RE
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:05aDELECTA  : Starts Exploration at Speedway Gold Project in Utah
MT
01:22aOKLO RESOURCES  : Uncovers Shallow Gold at Dandoko Project in Mali
MT
12:46aHORIZON GOLD  : to Raise Over $5 Million for Drilling at Gum Creek Gold Project;..
MT
03/09AVENIRA  : Acquires Two Prospecting Licenses South of Western Australian Gold Pr..
MT
03/09ASTON MINERALS  : Jumps 82% Following Visible Gold Hit at Edleston Project in Ca..
MT
03/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Gold jumps over 2% on retreating U.S. yields, dollar
RE
03/09LEGACY IRON ORE  : Recovers High Metallurgical Gold at Mt Celia Project
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ