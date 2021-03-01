Gold ekes out gains as U.S. yields soften

* For gold, $1,760-$1,765 level a key hurdle -analyst
* Gold to face headwinds as economy gathers pace-analysts
* Dollar clings to 3-week highs, Wall Street opens higher
March 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as a retreat
in U.S. Treasury yields helped it regain its status as an
inflation hedge after a U.S. stimulus package moved one step
closer to being signed into law, but a firmer dollar could cut
short bullion's advance.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,738.46 per ounce by 0941
a.m. ET (1441 GMT). Gold rose as much as 1.5% to $1,759.53
earlier in the session, staging a strong comeback from an about
3% drop on Friday, before slowing into the U.S. open.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,740.10 per ounce.
"The combination of stimulus measures along with bond yields
tapering back has allowed gold to bounce back," said David
Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
But the dollar's bounce and economic recovery hopes "are
sticking points" to this picture.
Gold also faced some pressure from gains on Wall Street,
driven by optimism over the stimulus and promising updates on
vaccines.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved President Joe
Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill early on Saturday,
sending it to the Senate for consideration.
Although gold maybe supported by the stimulus in the medium
term, "as the economy gains confidence and positive results come
out of the vaccines, gold will face some headwinds," said StoneX
analyst Rhona O'Connell.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher
yields have of late threatened that status, since they translate
into higher opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no
return.
On the technical front, the psychological $1,700 level is
very significant, while the $1,760-$1,765 range is an important
hurdle for gold to rise further, said Stephen Innes, chief
global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
Silver gained 0.8% to $26.83 an ounce, while
palladium climbed 1.7% to $2,356.68. Platinum rose
1.2% to $1,202.65.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
additional reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Shreyansi Singh,
editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)