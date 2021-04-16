Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold eyes best week in five as U.S. yields pull back

04/16/2021 | 11:07am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Sicpa Oasis validator system is pictured over one kilogram bar of gold at Swiss refiner Metalor in Marin

(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed near a seven-week peak on Friday, on course to register their best week in five, as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar lifted the metal's appeal.

Spot gold had risen 0.3% to $1,767.80 per ounce by 0945 GMT, having hit its highest since Feb. 26 at $1,769.37 on Thursday. It is up 1.4% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,767.10.

"We're seeing gold going up mostly because yields are going down and the dollar is weakening," ActivTrades Chief Analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.

The dollar eased against rivals, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

Gold's gains came despite U.S. data showcasing robust retail sales and a significant drop in weekly jobless claims and a record growth in China's first-quarter GDP.

The markets are trusting the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer, so even if inflation does jump above 2% for a few weeks or months, central bank tapering is still a bit farther and this is a pulling up bullion, De Casa said.

Easy monetary policy tends to weigh on government bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

The drop in 10-year yields below the key 1.60% mark "has allowed spot gold to break above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since early February," FXTM Market Analyst Han Tan said in a note.

"A decisive breach of its 100-day SMA, which currently resides around the psychologically important $1,800, may just do the trick as a clarion call for gold bulls to rush back in."

Silver rose 0.4% to $25.95 per ounce, and was up 2.9% for the week. Palladium slipped 0.4% to $2,730.77, but gained 3.6% for the week. Platinum was steady at $1,193.27.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Sumita Layek


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
11:35aK92 MINING BRIEF : Details Q1 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at ..
MT
11:07aGold eyes best week in five as U.S. yields pull back
RE
10:56aMT NEWSWIRES STOCKS TO WATCH : B2Gold Up 0.8% In US Pre-Mkt; HEXO Down 5.6% In U..
MT
10:55aEXCLUSIVE : China opens its borders to multi-billion dollar gold imports - sourc..
RE
09:09aNATIONAL ALUMINIUM  : Gets Mining Lease for Utkal-E Coal Block in Odisha, India
MT
08:32a3D RESOURCES  : Reaches Up to 85% Gold Recovery Rate for Adelong Project Samples..
MT
08:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07:09aMEDUSA MINING  : Hires Blasting Contractor for Decline Project at Co-O Gold Mine..
MT
06:26aBEACON MINERALS  : Minerals Produces 2,908 Gold Ounces in March; Shares Rise 3%
MT
06:24aEvraz Board Approves Potential Coal Business Demerger
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ