June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday but were poised for a third straight quarterly rise, while investors waited for U.S. inflation data for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged to $2,328.42 per ounce, as of 0907 GMT. Prices have gained about 4% for the quarter.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher at $2,338.80.

"Gold has so far managed to hold firm with the current consolidating phase being so shallow that hedge funds who bought into the rally back in February and March have yet to be challenged," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

In May, bullion rose to an all-time high as a cocktail of factors from rate cut expectations to China's stimulus measures to geopolitical tensions lifted demand.

"As long as the metal holds above $2,200, I see no major risk of a forced long-liquidation phase emerging. Incoming data will be key, but overall I see no reason why gold can not reach $2,500 before year end, supported by multiple drivers," Hansen added.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) numbers, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, are due at 1230 GMT.

A soft set of PCE figures is required to keep alive hopes of a Fed easing and further support gold, City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Gold rose more than 1% in the previous session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. economic activity.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman maintained her stance that she is still not ready to support a central bank rate cut with inflation pressures still elevated.

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $29.28, platinum gained 1.8% to $1,005.20. Both metals were set for quarterly gains.

Spot palladium climbed 3.6% to $962.50.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)