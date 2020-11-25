Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/25 02:31:44 am
1806.44 USD   -0.16%
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:24aGold falls as Biden transition, vaccine hopes erode appeal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold falls as Biden transition, vaccine hopes erode appeal

11/25/2020 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Sicpa Oasis validator system is pictured over one kilogram bar of gold at Swiss refiner Metalor in Marin

(Reuters) - Gold fell on Wednesday as the formal start of Joe Biden's transition to the White House and optimism over coronavirus vaccines dented bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,805.00 per ounce by 0648 GMT. On Tuesday, it hit its lowest since July 17 at $1,800.01.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,802.80.

"We're moving into a new phase in gold as vaccine developments are changing the regime of pandemic-caused disruptions and headwinds to growth that gold markets were pricing in," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

"If U.S. real long yields range trade around current levels, it's difficult to see gold breaking out and then sustaining a strong rally towards $1,900 and $2,000."

Global equities scaled a record peak, bolstered by U.S. President Donald Trump's go-ahead for Biden to start receiving daily intelligence briefings and an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine race.

A break below $1,800 could see more selling of gold and this move towards assets considered higher risk could continue, said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir, adding bullion should find some support near $1,750-$1,770.

But, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs maintained its bullish near-term forecast for gold, terming the current correction a "churn" before prices go up again as "more evidence of inflation emerges."

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, which has gained more than 18% this year given its status as a hedge against likely inflation spurred by the massive stimulus unleashed globally.

Investors now await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due at 1900 GMT.

Silver eased 0.3% to $23.19 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.4% to $964.60, while palladium was down 0.4% at $2,339.43.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Nakul Iyer


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.18% 1806.355 Delayed Quote.21.00%
PALLADIUM -0.69% 2336.288 Delayed Quote.21.35%
SILVER -0.50% 23.1765 Delayed Quote.32.04%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.79% 237.5 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -2.31% 2.54 End-of-day quote.-37.75%
All news about GOLD
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:24aGold falls as Biden transition, vaccine hopes erode appeal
RE
11/24Materials Up On Transition, Stimulus Hopes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/24Accelerating Rally in Oil Prices Signals Optimism About Global Growth
DJ
11/24Gold extends fall as investors shift to 'risk on' mode
RE
11/24SUPPLIES UNAFFECTED BY HOUTHI ATTACK : Saudi Aramco
RE
11/24Accelerating Rally in Oil Prices Signals Optimism About Global Growth
DJ
11/24Beazley boss upbeat on 2021 after COVID-19 losses
RE
11/24OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM, AGILENT, TESLA : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ