Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold gains as U.S. Treasury yields slip ahead of Fed meeting

03/16/2021 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased, while investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is likely to tackle concerns over rising inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,735.76 per ounce by 0600 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,735.90.

"At the moment, gold is gaining on declining yields and investors are taking the opportunity to buy gold at a still lower price, betting on long-term uncertainties like lower interest rates and higher inflation," said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields tumbled and the yield curve flattened on Monday ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting starting later in the day.

Fed policymakers, in the upcoming FOMC meeting, are set to forecast that the U.S. economy will accelerate at the quickest rate in decades in 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine initiative ramps up and a $1.9 trillion relief package is dispersed among households.

"The Fed may address rising inflation concerns and even consider to push forward asset purchasing to compensate for the rising yields and that would be very positive for gold prices," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Investors are also eyeing the U.S. Commerce Department's February retail sales data due on Tuesday, following January's 5.3% surge.

"The optimism around a faster recovery in economic activities has dulled the appetite for safe-haven assets," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said, adding that unless gold breaks the $1,740 resistance level in the short-term, it won't have a substantial upside.

Gold prices slid to their lowest in nine months last week, as a stronger dollar and surging U.S. Treasury yields dented demand for the non-yielding asset.

In other metals, silver was little changed at $26.27, platinum was up 0.6% to $1,220.01 and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,399.12.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Diptendu Lahiri


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 1.28% 435 Delayed Quote.11.25%
GOLD -0.10% 1728.64 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
PALLADIUM -0.06% 2388 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
SILVER -0.62% 26.078 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
THE PLATINUM GROUP 0.63% 3.18 End-of-day quote.29.27%
All news about GOLD
03:20aGold gains as U.S. Treasury yields slip ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:15aSHANDONG GOLD MINING  : Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Australia's Cardinal..
MT
02:42aKRAKATOA RESOURCES  : Starts Aircore Drilling at Rand Gold Project in New South ..
MT
03/15Australian shares track Wall St higher; tech, gold stocks gain
RE
03/15Roscan Gold Plans Overnight Marketed Public Share Offering
MT
03/15Sailfish Royalty Sells Metalla a 0.75% Royalty Interest on Tocantinzinho Gold..
MT
03/15Canada Stocks Rally To Yet Another Record Close; Rogers and Shaw Dial Up the ..
MT
03/15COMMODITIES : Gold Ends Higher Despite Dollar Rise as Bond Prices Firm
MT
03/15COMMODITIES BRIEF : April Gold Contact Ends Up US$9.40; Settles at US$1,729.20 p..
MT
03/15CAPELLA MINERALS  : Reports Auger Drill Program Underway at Southern Gold Line P..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ