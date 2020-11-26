Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold gains as U.S. jobs data, virus fears fuel stimulus hopes

11/26/2020 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday, aided by a weaker dollar, as investors bet that grim U.S. jobs data and surging COVID-19 cases worldwide would spur authorities to announce further stimulus measures.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,815.30 per ounce by 0748 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,812.70.

"We've seen risk sentiment improve because of the optimism over vaccines and those were the headwinds for gold," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

"But since the dollar continues to weaken, gold prices are finding a little bit of support."

The dollar index edged down 0.1%, strengthening gold's appeal to other currency holders.

Barot said gold would find support at $1,795 per ounce and likely trade sideways in the near-term, until a "convincing" break above $1,850.

European stock futures rose as the market's euphoric mood over COVID-19 vaccines and on the prospects for stimulus under incoming President Joe Biden outweighed concerns around an uptick in weekly U.S. jobless claims.

"The vaccine narrative has watered down gold's appeal immensely and it will continue too until we finally move into an inflationary world," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers discussed how the central bank's asset purchases could be adjusted to provide more support to markets in the minutes to its Nov. 4 to 5 meeting.

Continued accommodative central bank policy, given the widespread unavailability of a vaccine until the second half of 2021 and dollar weakness means gold is well supported, ANZ said in a note, adding it maintains its 12-month price target of $2,100 per ounce.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result from large stimulus.

Silver rose 0.6% to $23.44 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.3% to $966.74 and palladium was rose 1.9% at $2,372.15.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Nakul Iyer


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.19314 Delayed Quote.6.28%
GOLD 0.48% 1816.35 Delayed Quote.19.25%
PALLADIUM 1.24% 2368 Delayed Quote.21.29%
SILVER 0.41% 23.4339 Delayed Quote.30.63%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.79% 2.52 End-of-day quote.-38.24%
All news about GOLD
03:50aGold gains as weak U.S. jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes
RE
11/25Materials Down On Fears About Covid-19 Spread In U.S. -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/25Pebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- 3rd Up..
DJ
11/25Pebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- nd Upd..
DJ
11/25GRAPHIC : Have coronavirus vaccines killed the gold rally?
RE
11/25Gold gains as weak U.S. jobless data stems Wall Street optimism
RE
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ