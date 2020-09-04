Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold gains as stocks pull back; U.S. jobs data in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna

Gold prices rose on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,935.84 per ounce by 0304 GMT, after falling to a near one-week low on Thursday. Bullion prices have declined 1.5% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,941.80.

"It's a bit of flight to safety right now we are seeing in gold because the stock markets are lower," said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets. "What also could be helping gold is the sharp slide we are seeing in U.S. yields."

Asia's stock markets slipped, following the steepest Wall Street sell-off since June, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were on track for their biggest weekly decline in nearly three months.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

All eyes are now on U.S. non-payroll figures due out at 1230 GMT for the latest indication of how the coronavirus-hit economy is faring.

The data is expected to show payrolls grew by 1.4 million in August, compared to the 1.763 million jobs created in the previous month.

Gold is expected to be rangebound between $1,930 and $1,950 ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

"The reason for gold not sort of firing higher right now is because the dollar is picking up steam," he added.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans called on Congress to deliver more fiscal aid and signalled the U.S. monetary policy would be eased further and interest rates kept at ultra-low levels for years to help the economy recover its pre-pandemic strength.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.2% to $26.67 per ounce and palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,313.04.

Platinum rose 0.3% to $891.50 but was on track for its worst week since mid-March, down over 4%.

By Brijesh Patel

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.50% 1937.585 Delayed Quote.28.17%
PALLADIUM 0.44% 2308 Delayed Quote.15.93%
SILVER 0.91% 26.705 Delayed Quote.54.43%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -1.54% 2.56 End-of-day quote.-37.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
12:08aGold gains as stocks pull back; U.S. jobs data in focus
RE
09/03Materials Down On Stimulus Bill Skepticism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/03'MY LIFE'S WORK' : Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon
RE
09/03U.S. Trade Gap Widened in July -- Update
DJ
09/03COMMODITIES OVERVIEW : Oil, Gold and Nickel
09/03U.S. Trade Gap Widened in July
DJ
09/03South Africa's decline in factory activity extends decline into August - PMI
RE
09/03South Africa's Implats earnings up nearly 400% on weak rand, costly metal
RE
09/03Gold drops to near one-week low as dollar climbs
RE
09/02Materials Up On Stimulus Hopes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group