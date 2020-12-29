Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold gains on hopes of increased U.S. pandemic aid

12/29/2020 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor shows gold stud earrings at a jewellery showroom in Colombo

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the prospect of additional U.S. stimulus bolstered the metal's appeal and weighed on the dollar, with Washington's lawmakers set to vote on larger coronavirus relief checks.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,877.41 per ounce by 10:06 a.m. EST (1506 GMT). The metal climbed as much 1.3% on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of a $2.3 trillion stimulus package.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,882.30.

"You now have a leadership in the U.S. that is going to do everything possible to defeat the virus - that's going to mean extended lockdowns, more stimulus and that is going to provide strong upward support for gold," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Investors are bracing for a much stronger wave of stimulus once (President-elect Joe) Biden comes into office and I think that's why the gold trade is in check."

The dollar index fell 0.5% against rival currencies, making greenback-denominated bullion more appealing for other currency holders.

Risk sentiment was also boosted by hopes of an enhanced U.S. COVID-19 relief package, with the U.S. Senate set to vote on $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.

"We are entering 2021 with some nervousness as we got stock markets at elevated levels and (on) prospects of additional stimulus against the prospect of vaccine starting to improve the economic outlook... but overall it hasn't reduced the appetite for safe-haven metals," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Meanwhile, Europe's COVID-19 vaccination drive helped prospects of global economic growth in 2021 despite an uneven start.

As 2020 winds down, gold, a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen about 24% this year, prompted by stimulus measures rolled out across the globe to curtail the economic damage from the pandemic.

Silver was up 0.3% at $26.09 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.2% to $1,043.57 and palladium fell 0.2% to $2,318.64.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh, Aaron Saldanha and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Shreyansi Singh


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.22501 Delayed Quote.8.98%
GOLD 0.27% 1880.97 Delayed Quote.24.45%
PALLADIUM -0.02% 2349 Delayed Quote.21.06%
SILVER -0.41% 26.277 Delayed Quote.46.51%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.61% 2.52 End-of-day quote.-38.24%
All news about GOLD
11:56aGold gains on hopes of increased U.S. pandemic aid
RE
11:21aOrvana Says Life of Spanish Mining Operation Extended by Five Years as It Rel..
MT
11:07aS&P edges higher, oil advances as Senate considers expanded stimulus
RE
11:07aS&P edges higher, oil advances as Senate considers expanded stimulus
RE
10:08aBLUE LAGOON RESOURCES BRIEF : Down 2.8% After It Filed an Updated Technical Repo..
MT
09:51aTVI Pacific's Construction Update on 30.66% owned TVIRD Balabag Gold and Silv..
MT
09:47aMexican Gold Mining Down 9.5% as It Seeks C$1.4 Million from Private Placemen..
MT
08:22aGold Bull Resources Says 3D IP Survey Defines New Drill Targets at Sandman
MT
05:43aOPTIONS : Option Implied Volatility for Gold Stocks
MT
04:10aGlobal stocks, oil lead risk rally on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ