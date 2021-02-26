Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold hits 8-month trough as U.S. Treasury yields rally

02/26/2021 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in eight months on Friday, and were headed for a second straight weekly and monthly decline as brighter economic outlook and inflation fears propped up U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,767.81 per ounce by 0715 GMT, having earlier fallen to its lowest since June 26 at $1,755.45. Prices were down 1.4% for the week and 4.8% for the month so far.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,765.70 on Friday.

Prices had dropped 1.9% on Thursday as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest since the pandemic began, lifting the dollar.

"Rising inflation expectations as markets price in the reopening of developed market economies are pushing yields higher and pressuring gold," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Higher inflation boosts gold but also lifts Treasury yields, which in turn increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"The overall picture looks dire, gold is now in danger of a material move lower, if yields rise again," Halley said.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.6% on Thursday to their lowest since May 2020.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's comment that it is not concerned with rising bond yields has added to gold's misery, Phillip Futures said in a note.

Silver fell 0.7% to $27.19 an ounce, set for biggest weekly fall since mid-Jan with 1.4% decline. Palladium dropped 0.8% to $2,382.02, but was set to register its best month in three with over 6% gain.

Platinum eased 0.1% to $1,215.09 and was set to mark its worst week since end-October with a 5.1% decline, but was on track to gain for a fourth straight month, rising more than 12%.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Sumita Layek


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
03:14aGold hits 8-month trough as U.S. Treasury yields rally
RE
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/25MONEYMAX FINANCIAL SERVICES : Shares Soar 8% on Profit Surge in 2020
MT
02/25MITSUBISHI : pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam -sources
RE
02/25Freeport eyes U.S. expansions as Biden's EV plan boosts copper demand
RE
02/25ARGONAUT GOLD BRIEF : Says Achieved Its Updated GEO Production, Cash Cost, AISC ..
MT
02/25ARGONAUT GOLD : Earnings Flash (AR.TO) ARGONAUT GOLD Posts Adj Q4 EPS $0.07
MT
02/25ARGONAUT GOLD BRIEF : Posts Adj Q4 EPS $0.07
MT
02/25ENDEAVOUR MINING : Boosts 2021 Gold Production Guidance by Half Following Terang..
MT
02/25ELDORADO GOLD BRIEF : Says 2020 Annual Production Guidance Achieved; Adds Strong..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ