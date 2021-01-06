Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold inches down as higher yields outweigh stimulus optimism

01/06/2021 | 10:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as firmer Treasury yields eclipsed support from a Democrat sweep in Georgia Senate runoffs that boosted hopes for more stimulus.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,916.77 per ounce by 0250 GMT, after declining more than 1.5% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,918.40.

"The rise of 10-year bond yields after the Senate victory by Democrats in Georgia has pushed gold lower, because it's extremely sensitive to the trajectory of yields," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained firm after rising above 1% for the first time since March on Wednesday.

However, bullion's decline was limited as Democrat victories in two Georgia races cleared the way for a larger fiscal stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden.

Many investors view bullion as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that they fear could result from large stimulus measures.

Concerns briefly rose when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

"The dollar is going to depreciate all through 2021, U.S. yields may move slightly higher from here, but they're not going to run away to the top side, in that environment gold should flourish," Halley said.

The Federal Reserve was nearly unanimous in its decision last month to leave its bond-buying programme unchanged, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's December policy meeting.

Meanwhile, more Americans were hospitalised with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark.

Among other precious metals, silver shed 1% to $27.03 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.9% to $1,091.75, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,441.18.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Sumita Layek


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.32% 1917.445 Delayed Quote.2.77%
PALLADIUM -0.16% 2444 Delayed Quote.0.45%
SILVER -0.82% 27.0735 Delayed Quote.4.74%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -1.57% 2.5 End-of-day quote.1.63%
All news about GOLD
04:36aTrans-Siberian Gold Sinks 19% as Mining Suspended at Asacha Mine After Two Wo..
MT
03:53aGold inches down as higher yields outweigh stimulus optimism
RE
02:21aTraka Resources Resumes Drill Program at Mt. Cattlin Gold Project; Shares Jum..
MT
01:31aAUSMEX MINING : Rises 12% Following Recent High-Grade Gold Hits at Mt Freda Mine..
MT
01/06Americas Gold and Silver Up 1.5% In US After Hours As Provides Update on Gale..
MT
01/06Viscount Grants Centerra Gold A 4-Year Option to Earn 70% Interest in Cherry ..
MT
01/06Puma Exploration Carries Out Airborne Geophysical Survey at Triple Fault Gold..
MT
01/06Dow Rallies, Tech Stocks Trail as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections
DJ
01/06Dow Rallies 1.7%, While Tech Shares Trail
DJ
01/06Stocks gain, bond yields jump on potential Democratic control of U.S. Senate
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ