May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday and were on track for a fourth straight monthly gain, while investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading that could provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's policy path.

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,346.18 per ounce, as of 0141 GMT. Bullion prices are up 0.5% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% at $2,345.20.

* Gold prices have gained 2.7% so far this month after hitting a record high of $2,449.89 on May 20.

* Fed policymakers continue to expect inflation to fall this year even as the labor market stays strong, leaving them in no hurry to cut the policy rate from the 5.25%-5.5% range they have kept it in since last July.

* Investors are now awaiting the April reading on the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due at 1230 GMT.

* Traders' bets signalled growing skepticism that the Fed will cut rates more than once in 2024, currently pricing in about a 64% chance of a rate cut by November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

* Bullion is known as an inflation hedge, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

* Russian mining and metals giant Nornickel lowered its forecast for the global nickel surplus this year, but said it expected a bigger global palladium deficit.

* Days after miner BHP launched its takeover bid for rival Anglo American in April, the CEOs of both headed for South Africa, where a condition to divest Anglo's local platinum and iron ore assets was causing a political storm.

* Spot silver fell 0.2% to $31.11 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2% at $1,022.70 and palladium lost 0.2% to $946.25.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI May 0600 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY May 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim MM, YY May 0645 France CPI Prelim MM, YY NSA May 0645 France Producer Prices YY April 0900 EU HICP Flash YY May 0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash MM, YY May 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April 1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY April 1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY April