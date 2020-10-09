Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 01:09:34 pm
1924.49 USD   +1.55%
01:11pGold jumps 1% as dollar slides on stimulus bets
RE
12:02pWall St. gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
11:32aWall St gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold jumps 1% as dollar slides on stimulus bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold U.S. dollar bullion coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Moscow

(Reuters) - Gold climbed more than 1% on Friday as the dollar retreated to a near three-week low and increased bets for fresh U.S. stimulus pushed investors to bullion as a hedge against likely inflation.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,919.36 per ounce by 12:03 pm EDT (1603 GMT), en route to a second straight weekly gain, of about 1.2%. U.S. gold futures gained 1.6% to $1,925.

"It seems like a lot of optimism is being built around it (U.S. stimulus)" and "that's really at the forefront" of gold's move, said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

A further drop in the dollar could add more fuel, and given the strong technical momentum, bullion could soon hit highs seen in August, Tesfaye added.

After stalling talks with Democrats on a comprehensive aid package earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump called for a "skinny" relief bill that would include a bailout of the struggling airline sector.

Additionally, a widening lead for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has raised the prospect of further stimulus, adding to gold's allure.

The dollar meanwhile slid as expectations grew for a Biden win, making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies.

"In fact, the long gold trade is likely agnostic to the election outcome," TD Securities analysts said in a note.

"Barring a split government outcome, both administrations are likely to push through a large-scale fiscal deal in no time that would help de-bottleneck the real rate suppression, lifting precious metals in the process."

Near-zero interest rates and unprecedented money printing by central banks to ease the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic have driven a 26% rally for gold this year.

Silver jumped 3.4% to $24.63 per ounce and is up more than 4% so far this week. Platinum rose 2.7% to $885.55 and palladium climbed 3.3% to $2,450.95.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Kirsten Donovan)

By Arundhati Sarkar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 1.57% 1924.49 Delayed Quote.24.38%
PALLADIUM 2.79% 2447.478 Delayed Quote.21.47%
SILVER 4.98% 25.044 Delayed Quote.33.44%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -2.73% 2.14 End-of-day quote.-47.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
01:11pGold jumps 1% as dollar slides on stimulus bets
RE
12:02pWall St. gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
11:32aWall St gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/08Spot gold rises 1% to $1,911.56/oz
RE
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group