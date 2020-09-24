Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/24 04:35:58 am
1854.915 USD   +0.01%
09:21aGold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
RE
05:33aGold languishes at 2-month low as dollar rallies
RE
12:13aTSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant in Vienna

Gold fell on Thursday to its lowest level in more than two months, crippled by a robust dollar, while investors fretted over uncertainties surrounding further stimulus measures to support a sluggish economy in the United States.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,857.36 per ounce at 0747 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest since July 22 at $1,847.99. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,860.70.

The dollar index hit a two-month peak against rival currencies. A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Gold can't shake off this dollar dominance, that is reverberating across all asset classes," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve officials tried to convince investors they will keep monetary policy easy for years to allow unemployment to fall, but analysts say immediate support is unlikely before the U.S. elections.

"The stimulus side of this trade is looking rather bleak in the short term," Moya said.

Optimism over a nascent economic recovery soured as data showed business activity in the United States and Europe cooled in September as the pandemic continued to batter activities.

"We might see gold decline to $1,800-$1,780 on the downside, but beyond that once markets start focusing on its safe-haven appeal, gold should start to rally again," said Harshal Barot, senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due later in the day, which is expected to show claims fell slightly but remained at high levels.

Elsewhere, silver fell as much as 5.4% to $21.64, its lowest in more than two months, and was last down 2.9% at $22.21. Platinum firmed 0.5% to $842.50 per ounce and palladium was flat at $2,221.13.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Eileen Soreng

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.16575 Delayed Quote.4.41%
GOLD 0.03% 1854.895 Delayed Quote.25.50%
PALLADIUM 0.36% 2225.5 Delayed Quote.14.23%
SILVER 1.11% 22.1363 Delayed Quote.37.06%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.85% 2.34 End-of-day quote.-42.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
09:21aGold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
RE
05:33aGold languishes at 2-month low as dollar rallies
RE
12:13aTSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
RE
12:13aPebble Partnership CEO resigns after secret tapes released
RE
09/23Materials Down As Strong Dollar Weighs On Gold, Musk Comments Weigh On Lithiu..
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower -- Update
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
09/23Spot gold falls 2% to $1,860.89/oz
RE
09/23Polish coal miners expand underground protest against closures
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group