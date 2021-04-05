Log in
GOLD

GOLD
Summary 
Summary

Gold prices slip as strong U.S. jobs data boosts dollar, yields

04/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar strengthened after better-than-expected jobs data from the world's top economy fuelled optimism over a swift recovery.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,726.36 per ounce by 0733 GMT. Gold futures were flat at $11,762.40 per ounce.

"Strong payroll data has boosted the dollar and yields and is weighing on gold prices. I think gold's primary trend is bearish," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

"Global economic growth is definitely taking a positive turn, however, it is uneven. Growth in the U.S. is particularly strong, but parts of the EU are having a challenging time with the third wave of virus."

The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money.

That lifted global stock prices to a more than one-month high on Monday, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near a 14-month peak.

The dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals ahead of U.S. services sector data, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement of a long-awaited $2 trillion-plus job plan last week has raised some concerns over inflation.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against inflation, but higher Treasury yields, which translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, have challenged that status.

"It is becoming clear to me that gold's sensitivity is not to future inflation expectations, but rather, to moves in U.S. bond yields, notably the 10-year tenor," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8% to $24.77 per ounce and palladium was down 1.1% at $2,637.64.

Platinum dipped 0.5% to $1,203.49 per ounce after hitting its highest since March 18 earlier in the session at $1,218.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Amy Caren Daniel and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Diptendu Lahiri


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.7622 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.38621 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.79596 Delayed Quote.1.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.17529 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
GOLD -0.09% 1725.898 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.013638 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.70386 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
PALLADIUM -0.86% 2647 Delayed Quote.8.68%
SILVER -0.76% 24.78 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
