Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold rebounds as focus returns to inflation risks

01/12/2021 | 06:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Gold gained about 1% on Tuesday, bouncing off a one-month low touched in the last session, as focus returned to prospects of inflation driven by more U.S. fiscal stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,861.61 per ounce at 1010 GMT. On Monday, prices touched their lowest level since Dec. 2. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,861.80.

"It's quite clear that the money markets are factoring a very sizeable fiscal stimulus spend from the Democrats, some bounce in inflation," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

"So gold initially traded lower on those triggers - dollar and Treasury yields (rising) - now it's trading a little higher on anticipation of some inflation to come."

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Americans needed more economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic now and that he would deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars.

Gold has generally been seen as a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement that could result from widespread stimulus, especially last year. However higher bond yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-yielding bullion.

"The macro picture is still positive for gold," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion , adding that gold was still vulnerable in the short term to dollar sentiment and yields.

The dollar index rebounded from a near three-year low reached last week when benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since March.

Silver gained 2.4% to $25.53 an ounce. Platinum climbed 3% to $1,061.92, while palladium was up 0.4% at $2,382.15.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.21562 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
GOLD 0.84% 1862.454 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
PALLADIUM 0.21% 2387.5 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
SILVER 1.98% 25.5388 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -1.55% 2.54 End-of-day quote.3.25%
All news about GOLD
06:36aGold rebounds as focus returns to inflation risks
RE
06:33aGold investors target 'excessive' executive payouts amid deals
RE
06:31aXTRACT RESOURCES : Says Drilling At Copper-Gold Site in Australia Restarted, Adv..
MT
03:19aGENESIS MINERALS : Completes Kookynie Gold Project Acquisition
MT
03:07aAston Minerals Expands Landholding at Edleston Gold Project in Ontario; Share..
MT
02:26aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Finds No Significant Gold from Recent Drilling at Mt. Magn..
MT
02:21aGOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Shares Rally 10% After Completing 25% Stake Acquisition i..
MT
01:53aASTRO RESOURCES NL : Acquires Dataset for Needles Gold Project in Nevada
MT
12:48aCALIDUS RESOURCES : Acquires Profit Royalty in Warrawoona Gold Project
MT
12:18aAPOLLO CONSOLIDATED : Encounters Gold Zones at Rebecca Deposit
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ