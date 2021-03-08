Log in
GOLD       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold retreats as U.S. yields, dollar resume uptrend

03/08/2021 | 05:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Monday, halting a rebound from a nine-month low touched last week, as the dollar firmed with U.S. bond yields resuming their climb, denting bullion's appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,690.01 per ounce by 0958 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on Friday. U.S. gold futures declined 0.7% to $1,686.80.

The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held close to an over one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

While gold is being kept in check by the high yields and the dollar, "we see gold behaving like a tsunami, the water is going away at the moment due to severe pressure, but prices will come back with even more strength once these factors are gone", said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

Helping gold recoup some of its losses earlier during the Asian session, the U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

"Inflation is definitely going to go up" because of rising oil and base metal prices, and some of the individual U.S. stimulus money may also go into investments such as gold exchange-traded funds to hedge against future inflation, said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Gold also saw some support earlier in the day, following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation likely stemming from widespread stimulus, higher bond yields this year have threatened that status because they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell to a 10-month low on Friday.

Silver rose 0.1% to $25.21 an ounce. Palladium shed 0.3% to $2,331.04 while platinum fell 0.6% to $1,123.09.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Shreyansi Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 5.27% 5.782 Delayed Quote.4.60%
GOLD -0.77% 1693.9 Delayed Quote.-10.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.58% 69.29 Delayed Quote.29.98%
PALLADIUM -0.74% 2336 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
SILVER -0.40% 25.329 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 2.92 End-of-day quote.18.70%
WTI -1.48% 66.08 Delayed Quote.33.26%
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
