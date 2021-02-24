Log in
Gold rises on dollar weakness, Powell's dovish comments

02/24/2021 | 02:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Wednesday, hovering close to a one-week high hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the U.S. economy still needed support boosted bullion's appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,808.01 per ounce by 0714 GMT, having hit its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,815.63 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,806.20.

"Powell was just credible enough on his dovishness... so gold had more room to breathe," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi, adding that a weaker dollar was also supporting bullion prices.

Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that monetary policy still needed to be accommodative with economic recovery "uneven and far from complete". His testimony continues later in the day.

Further supporting gold, the dollar eased against rivals, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also fell.

In the near term, gold will continue to react to the moves in bond yields, Innes said.

Easy monetary policy tends to weigh on government bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

Powell's remarks indicated that "the stimulus trade is unlikely to go away anytime in the next six months," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

A depreciation in the U.S. dollar and potential impact of inflation as a result of stimulus measures will be key drivers for gold, he added.

Investor focus remains on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief aid that is expected to pass later this week.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.4% to 1,110.44 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,115.4 tonnes on Monday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $27.65 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,241.50, while palladium added 0.3% to $2,357.58.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Sumita Layek


© Reuters 2021
