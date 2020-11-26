Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold rises on soft dollar, stimulus bets as virus risks grow

11/26/2020 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold gained on Thursday on a softer dollar and as the focus returned to the mounting number of coronavirus cases and their economic toll, raising investor expectations of further fiscal and monetary support.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,813.60 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,812.

"We've had a relatively soft dollar and it hasn't given that much of a lift to gold during the decline. Now it's giving a little bit of a tailwind, giving it a lift back towards $1,860," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

"(Gold) has found its floor and there's some evidence of good buying at these lower levels. The lower price has stimulated good physical buying in the (Asian) markets."

The dollar index was little changed at close to nearly three-month lows, raising gold's appeal for other currency holders. Meanwhile, an extension of coronavirus restrictions in Germany and a weak growth forecast for Britain kept European shares flat.

Trading was expected to be thinned by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers discussed how the central bank's asset purchases could be adjusted to provide more support for markets in the minutes to its Nov. 4-5 meeting.

"Persistently high numbers of new corona cases and extended lockdowns in many countries are increasing the need for further support in the form of monetary and fiscal policy. A vaccine will offer no quick-fix in that sense," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch in a note.

"New stimulus measures are therefore likely to be set in motion in the near future, which should benefit gold. In this environment, gold is initially likely to trend sideways in a corridor of between $1,800 and $1,850."

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation likely to result from large stimulus.

Silver was up 0.3% to $23.37 an ounce, palladium rose 1.8% to $2,369.97, while platinum fell 0.3% to $960.75.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.18944 Delayed Quote.6.28%
GOLD 0.28% 1813.624 Delayed Quote.19.25%
PALLADIUM 1.18% 2366.5 Delayed Quote.21.29%
SILVER -0.11% 23.3345 Delayed Quote.30.63%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.79% 2.52 End-of-day quote.-38.24%
All news about GOLD
03:50aGold gains as weak U.S. jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes
RE
11/25Materials Down On Fears About Covid-19 Spread In U.S. -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/25Pebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- 3rd Up..
DJ
11/25Pebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- nd Upd..
DJ
11/25GRAPHIC : Have coronavirus vaccines killed the gold rally?
RE
11/25Gold gains as weak U.S. jobless data stems Wall Street optimism
RE
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ