Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion displayed at the Degussa shop in Singapore

Gold prices rose on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly two weeks, as the dollar slipped to multi-year lows on bets that U.S. interest rates would stay lower for a longer period after the Federal Reserve's new policy framework.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,986.81 per ounce by 0502 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,989.19 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,995.20.

"With the greenback expected to remain weak, we expect gold to grind higher and revisit the $2,000 an ounce level initially," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The dollar index dropped to a more than two-year low against its rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The Fed's new monetary policy strategy, which could result in inflation moving slightly higher and interest rates staying lower for longer, has triggered a sell-off in the dollar, driving inflows into safe-haven bullion.

The U.S. central bank's new approach to monetary policy means a low unemployment rate on its own doesn't warrant higher interest rates, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday.

"Expectations of lower for longer when it comes to U.S. interest rates and continued weakness in the USD index are setting a favourable environment for precious metals, especially gold," ING analyst Warren Patterson said in a note.

Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.

The United States said on Monday it was establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan, a decision that could worsen relation between Washington and Beijing as China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Elsewhere, silver jumped 1.7% to $28.69 per ounce, its highest since Aug. 11.

Platinum rose 1.6% to $944.40 and palladium climbed 1.6% to $2,279.61.

By Brijesh Patel

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 1.19679 Delayed Quote.6.46%
GOLD 1.14% 1989.59 Delayed Quote.30.04%
PALLADIUM 1.91% 2288 Delayed Quote.14.15%
SILVER 2.12% 28.7508 Delayed Quote.56.62%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -3.70% 2.6 End-of-day quote.-36.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
03:15aGold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles
RE
02:52aBarrick to appeal lost challenge over PNG mining rights
RE
08/31Materials Close Strong August With a Loss -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/31Botswana plans to add 600 MW of coal-fired and solar power by 2026
RE
08/31Gold inches up, but set for first monthly decline in five
RE
08/31Interview-Popular favourite for Japan PM, Ishiba, urges closer ties with Asia
RE
08/31Interview-Popular favourite for Japan PM, Ishiba urges closer ties with Asia
RE
08/31AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold to sell 'Morila the gorilla' stakes
RE
08/31AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Agree to Sell 80% Morila Mine Stake to Mali Lithiu..
DJ
08/31AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold to sell 'Morila the gorilla' stakes
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group