Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold set to end worst month in over 2 years on dollar bounce-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:37am EDT

* Gold down 3.5% so far in the month

* Silver faces first monthly decline in 6 months

* Platinum on track for worst month since March

* Palladium eyes third straight monthly gain

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday, as a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate drove investors to the safety of the dollar and raised concerns over the next stimulus bill, leading the metal towards its worst month in over two years.

Spot gold was steady at $1,897.86 per ounce by 11:17 am EDT (1512 GMT), declining 3.5% so far in September, which could be its worst monthly performance since June 2018.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 % to $1,897.30.

"It seems like after last night's debate, a wedge might have formed between the two parties again and a possibility for any kind of stimulus may have diminished," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The first U.S. presidential debate President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden turned investors cautious and drove them to seek refuge in the dollar, reducing gold's appeal for other currency holders.

The dollar index was set for its best month since July 2019.

"Whenever the dollar index rallies, we see a deflationary environment and that weighs on not only the prices of gold but also silver and a lot of other commodities," Streible added.

Despite the recent pullback, most analysts see an upward trajectory for gold in the medium to long term. The metal is on track for its eighth straight quarterly gain.

"The good thing for gold is, with more uncertainty, more people want to own gold, and in addition to that, it looks like some of the policies may continue, like the low and negative interest rates across the globe," Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors said.

Silver fell 1% to $23.94 per ounce and platinum rose 1.8% to $900.29.

Silver was on track for its first monthly contraction since March, falling 14.9% and platinum was set to report its biggest fall since March, declining 3%.

Palladium rose 1.7% to $2,346.92 per ounce and was up 4.6% for the month.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.11% 1897.089 Delayed Quote.24.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
11:37aGold set to end worst month in over 2 years on dollar bounce-back
RE
08:50aChina's Shandong Gold to buy Xinjiang-focused miner Hengxing
RE
06:20aGold set for worst month in four years as dollar strengthens
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
09/29Brazil govt lobbies Supreme Court ahead of key Petrobras ruling
RE
09/29Asian markets point to mixed open as investors await U.S. presidential debate
RE
09/29Materials Down Amid Economic Recovery Doubts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/29U.S. court backs FTC lawsuit to block Peabody, Arch Resources JV
RE
09/29Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
RE
09/29China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group