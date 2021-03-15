Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold sheds gains on hopes of swift recovery after China data

03/15/2021 | 12:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold prices erased early gains on Monday as hopes of a faster economic recovery got a boost from better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data, while a surge in U.S. Treasury yields kept bullion under pressure.

Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54 per ounce by 0401 GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,724.70.

"There's the general dynamic where yields are keeping the trend for gold to the downside," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding the gold market is technically bearish.

"(Gold) bounced off really oversold levels, so we got some people just trying to buy the dip a little bit and take advantage of that. But, the short-term fluctuations tend to be aligned with the U.S. dollar. No one knows where the U.S. dollar is really heading at this point in time."

The U.S. dollar held firm, supported by a spike in benchmark Treasury yields to more than one-year highs on continued U.S. economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law last week. [US/]

Encouraging growth data has also dampened the appeal of the safe-haven metal. Data earlier showed China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations.

Gold prices fell to a nine-month low of $1,676.10 last week, pressured by accelerating bond yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week for direction on monetary policy.

"FOMC meeting this week will be a key driver for the gold market. A strong show of dovish intent by (Fed Chair) Powell and team could send Treasury yields lower and lift gold prices higher," Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.

In other metals, silver rose 0.4% to $26.02 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.5% to $2,358.68 and platinum was up 0.2% at $1,207.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
12:27aGold sheds gains on hopes of swift recovery after China data
RE
03/14GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES  : Eyes Amending Terms of Bonds Due 2023 to Allow As..
MT
03/14DGO GOLD  : Swings to Loss in July-December 2020 on Higher Share Based Payments ..
MT
03/14GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES  : to Sell Nearly 5% Stake in Indonesian Unit for $5..
MT
03/14GOLD FINANCE  : to Delist from Hong Kong Bourse
MT
03/14Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining
RE
03/12Canada Stocks Rally To Close At Fresh Record Closing High; BNN TV Cites Bank ..
MT
03/12Xtra-Gold Resources Announces 10% Stock Buyback
MT
03/12COMMODITIES : Gold Ends Lower on Higher Dollar and Bond Yields But Holds Above U..
MT
03/12COMMODITIES BRIEF : April Gold Contract Ends Down US$2.80; Settles at US$1,719.8..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ