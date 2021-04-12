Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold slips as firmer U.S. yields dull appeal

04/12/2021 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich

(Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields dimmed bullion's appeal, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation and retail sales data for cues on economic health.

Spot gold was 0.6% down at $1,733.40 an ounce by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT). U.S. gold futures eased 0.6% to $1,734.20.

"The bond yields have stabilized right now, but they (elevated yields) are still an underlying negative for the metals markets that produce no dividend or yield," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff. "The bulls lost a little bit of momentum and that is prompting shorter term technical traders to press the sell side, putting prices under pressure."

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday before the Treasury Department's sale of $96 billion in new three-year and 10-year notes, and ahead of key data releases this week, including consumer price inflation.

Retail sales data is also expected on Thursday.

Higher yields have threatened gold's appeal as an inflation hedge as they increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in comments that aired on Sunday night, said the U.S. economy is at an "inflection point," with hopes of more growth and hiring in the coming months, while risks of a spike in COVID-19 cases if there is a hasty reopening lingered.

A new Fed framework builds in allowances for inflation to run above the central bank's 2% target for a time without the Fed intervening to rein it in.

StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said gold is likely to benefit if inflation rises much higher than the target, but added that "if we do start seeing inflation accelerating and people start thinking interest rates are going to go up again, then gold might struggle a bit."

Among other precious metals, silver fell 1.6% to $24.83 per ounce, palladium was up 0.5% at $2,652.01 and platinum slipped 1.6% to $1,178.99.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Shreyansi Singh


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
10:44aGold slips as firmer U.S. yields dull appeal
RE
10:40aTAKE A LOOK-CRU-CESCO copper conference
RE
10:36aAWALE RESOURCES  : Enters Memorandum of Understanding with Geodrill for Drilling..
MT
10:02aTSX opens lower on dip in gold prices
RE
10:02aOSISKO DEVELOPMENT  : Releases Drilling Results from Cariboo Gold Project
MT
09:59aTSX opens lower on dip in gold prices
RE
09:38aTSX opens lower on dip in gold prices
RE
09:24aCOMMODITIES : Gold Edges Downs as Rising Bond Yields Offset Dollar Weakness
MT
08:50aDual Listed Equinox Gold Starts Bermejal Underground Development, Completes L..
MT
08:46aFilo Mining Reports Discovery of New Gold Zone; Extends Silver Zone
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ