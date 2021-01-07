Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold slips as rallying U.S. yields dull appeal

01/07/2021 | 07:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and firm dollar dampened demand for bullion, although losses were limited by hopes for more fiscal stimulus after Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,915.21 per ounce by 1223 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% to $1,918.30.

Prices slipped as much as 2.5% after scaling a high since Nov. 9 on Wednesday, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped above 1% for the first time since March.

"I see this as a consolidation after a very strong start to the year. The market has caught a bit of a cold because of the (bond yields) rally and they are rallying for the reasons that we're actually seeing gold continue to be supported, so it's a bit of a catch 22 right now," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"The U.S. economy is nowhere near any level where we can start to talk about a full recovery and that will require additional stimulus or spending which will potentially drive yields higher, but it will also drive inflation expectations higher."

A Democrat victory in the U.S. Senate runoffs fueled inflation expectations as investors hoped for more fiscal stimulus, while the U.S. Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that could result from large stimulus measures.

The dollar index rebounded from a multi-year low as yields gained over 1%. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

"The dollar is going to depreciate all through 2021, U.S. yields may move slightly higher from here, but they're not going to run away to the top, in that environment gold should flourish," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Silver fell 0.8% to $27.09 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.6% to $1,094.85, and palladium slipped 1.1% to $2,411.36.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.54% 1.22706 Delayed Quote.1.02%
GOLD -0.33% 1918.32 Delayed Quote.2.77%
PALLADIUM -1.08% 2424 Delayed Quote.0.45%
SILVER -0.52% 27.15 Delayed Quote.4.74%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -1.57% 2.5 End-of-day quote.1.63%
All news about GOLD
07:50aGold slips as rallying U.S. yields dull appeal
RE
07:49aNEWCORE GOLD : Intersects 1.27 g/t Gold Over 27.0 Metres, Reports 89.4% Average ..
MT
07:25aTOREX GOLD RESOURCES : More Than Meets 2020 Production Guidance
MT
06:52aENDEAVOUR SILVER BRIEF : Reports Highest Quarterly Production in Two Years; Prod..
MT
06:51aARTEMIS GOLD BRIEF : Names Jeremy Langford as Chief Operating Officer Effective ..
MT
06:36aTOREX GOLD BRIEF : Earlier Thursday Said Exceeded High End of 2020 Production Gu..
MT
02:56aGold firms as Democrat-led U.S. Senate boosts stimulus hopes
RE
01/06Trans-Siberian Gold Sinks 19% as Mining Suspended at Asacha Mine After Two Wo..
MT
01/06Traka Resources Resumes Drill Program at Mt. Cattlin Gold Project; Shares Jum..
MT
01/06AUSMEX MINING : Rises 12% Following Recent High-Grade Gold Hits at Mt Freda Mine..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ