GOLD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/26 03:47:07 am
1900.765 USD   +0.12%
03:32aGold slips on strong dollar, U.S. stimulus doubts
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01:35aAustralia shares slip as U.S. and Europe COVID-19 cases jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Gold slips on strong dollar, U.S. stimulus doubts

Gold slips on strong dollar, U.S. stimulus doubts

10/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold fell below the key psychological level of $1,900 on Monday to its lowest in more than a week, pressured by a firmer dollar and stalled progress in talks for a new U.S. coronavirus aid package.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,897.35 per ounce by 0711 GMT, after hitting $1,890.19, its lowest since Oct. 15.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,898.20.

"There seems to be a lack of impetus to find extra buyers (for gold)... A lot of it is because we're trading in the looming shadow of the U.S. elections and stimulus speculation," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

The dollar rose 0.2% against rivals.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the Trump administration was reviewing the latest plan for more COVID-19 relief and that she expected a response on Monday.

But with the presidential elections fast approaching, analysts said a victory for Democrat rival Joe Biden could help gold rally on a potential large stimulus package, especially amid COVID-19 cases surging in the United States.

France registered a record increase in infections over the weekend and Spain announced a state of emergency as cases surged through Europe.

Widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, bullion has gained 25% this year as central banks and governments unveiled unprecedented stimulus to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

A break below support at $1,887 per ounce could push gold lower to $1,872, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metals palladium shed 0.8% to $2,372.80 while platinum fell 2% to $883.14.

"Although supply shocks for the pair have eased in recent weeks, Chinese car sales continue to eclipse expectations, which paints a bullish picture into the year end and should keep prices buoyant," MKS PAMP said in a note.

Silver dipped 1.8% to $24.14 per ounce.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Rashmi Aich)

By Eileen Soreng


ChangeLast1st jan.
CATALYST METALS LIMITED 0.00% 2.52 End-of-day quote.-10.64%
GOLD 0.12% 1900.765 Delayed Quote.25.31%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.52% 777 Delayed Quote.11.80%
PALLADIUM -0.49% 2369.872 Delayed Quote.23.38%
SILVER -0.88% 24.2378 Delayed Quote.38.03%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.99% 2.04 End-of-day quote.-50.00%
