GOLD

GOLD
Gold slips to one-week low on higher Treasury yields

04/13/2021 | 06:07am EDT
A saleswoman displays a gold earring to a customer inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than a week on Tuesday after the metal's appeal was dented by higher Treasury yields and as investors awaited U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,726.50 per ounce by 0943 GMT, having earlier dipped to its lowest since April 5 at $1,722.67. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% at $1,727.80.

"We're trading a little bit softer after the Treasury auctions yesterday in the U.S. helped drive yields a tab higher," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled a one-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Investors are await the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March at 1230 GMT. A Reuters survey expects CPI to rise 2.5% year-over-year in March.

"The big question is really whether these high inflation numbers are going to stick around... I think they will and eventually will be the reason why we will see a recovery in gold and other precious metals," Hansen added.

Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday it was unlikely the economy wwould overheat this year, and the Fed had the tools to counter any surprise jumps in inflation.

"Even though several strong voices from the Fed have vowed to tolerate inflation and keep rates down till the economy rebounds to satisfactory levels, the market thinks the central bank will have to taper as early as the beginning of 2022," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $24.93 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.9% to $2,699.70, after climbing to its highest since March 18 at $2,710.

Platinum added 0.2% to $1,172, having earlier fallen to its lowest in about two weeks at $1,162.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Sumita Layek


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.14% 0.7616 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.3753 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.24% 0.7939 Delayed Quote.1.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.18935 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
GOLD -0.31% 1726.84 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.51% 0.013269 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.70341 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
PALLADIUM 0.50% 2699 Delayed Quote.7.42%
SILVER 0.53% 24.92 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
