Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Guinea mining exploration firms seek to reassure investors after coup

09/07/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Australian-listed bauxite and gold exploration firms Lindian Resources and Polymetals Resources said on Tuesday that their activities in Guinea were unaffected by a coup.

The overt
hrow of President Alpha Conde triggered concerns about supplies of bauxite https://tmsnrt.rs/3l1NSxW, or aluminium ore, from Guinea, the world's second-largest producer, sending prices up even though no disruptions to output or exports have been reported. Benchmark aluminium hit a 10-year high on the London Metal Exchange.

Companies seeking clues to the new military leaders' stance on mining found comfort in their public pronouncements.

"The military leadership specifically noted the importance of the mining industry to the country's development and is open for business, with a focus on foreign investment," Polymetals' country manager Aguibou Bah said.

The coup leaders' National Committee for Reorientation and Development said on Monday that it would "respect all its obligations related to mining agreements".

Lindian Resources, which has three bauxite projects in Guinea, said it was "encouraged" by these public statements. Polymetals said it was confident the coup would not affect work on its Alahiné or Mansala gold exploration sites.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
04:14aDRAGON MOUNTAIN GOLD : Secures Permits for Drill Program at Avalon Project
MT
04:12aAsia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel
RE
03:50aAsia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel
RE
03:24aGold buckles under resilient dollar, equities rally
RE
01:12aCopper falls as China's August imports hit over 2-year low
RE
12:09aChina Aug iron ore imports rise for first time in five months
RE
09/06WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Completes Merger With AuStar Gold; Shares Down 3%
MT
09/06India asks "captive" coal mines to increase output as power demand rises
RE
09/06London copper falls as investors eye taper signals, China data
RE
09/06Gold ticks up on softer dollar, doubts over early Fed taper
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral