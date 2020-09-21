Kinross Gold CEO sees "very low" risk of unrest spreading to Mauritania

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold
said it saw a "very low" risk of political unrest in Mali
spreading to Mauritania, its neighbour to the north where
Kinross has a gold mine with plans to expand.
"We don't see the Mali issue coming to Mauritania," CEO Paul
Rollinson told the Gold Forum Americas conference.
Mali's president was toppled in a coup last month, further
destabilising a country battling a jihadist insurgency and civil
unrest.
Kinross's Tasiast mine in Mauritania produced 391,097 ounces
of gold equivalent in 2019. Its West African operations -
Tasiast, and Chirano in Ghana - together account for 23% of the
miner's overall gold production.
The company in June resolved a dispute with Mauritania's
government, securing the development of its new project Tasiast
Sud.
Kinross last week announced plans to boost output and
reinstated a quarterly dividend for the first time since 2013.
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Jeff Lewis, Editing by David
Evans)