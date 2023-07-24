Lexington Gold Ltd - Gold exploration and development company with projects in the US states of North and South Carolina - Reports assay results from the surface exploration and trenching sampling programme at its Argo project in Nash County, North Carolina. Analysis of multi-element assays and detailed trench mapping data have defined complex mineralised vein arrays, the company says. Trench assay results also confirm gold is present at the surface at the Argo project. Results include: 24 metres at 1.10 grams per tonne of gold from 14 metres to 38 metres, and 8 metres at 0.61 grams per tonnes of gold from 16 metres to 24 metres.

"This is a promising first set of assays from Argo showing high-grade surface mineralisation at both the Northeast and Southern workings. With this new data, we will be assessing the next steps for the project as we build further value in our US assets," says Chief Executive Bernard Olivier.

Current stock price: 5.69 pence, up 2.1% in London around midday on Monday

12-month change: up 93%

