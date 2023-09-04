Lexington Gold Ltd - gold exploration and development company with projects in the US states of North and South Carolina - Says the first half of the year was "particularly successful" as it reports a slightly widened loss. In the six months ended June 30, Lexington reports a pretax loss of USD402,000, widened from USD367,000 the year prior as its operating expenses tick up to USD397,000 from USD363,000. Says it spent the first half of 2023 assessing new gold exploration opportunities, as well as the advancement of its existing US projects. As at June 30, the company's assets total USD5.2 million, up from USD5.1 million as at December 31.

Current stock price: 5.81 pence, down 6.3% in London on Monday afternoon

12-month change: up 84%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

