Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryToute l'actualitéMarketScreener Strategies

Mali 2019 gold exports up 6.5%, says statistics agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 09:57am EDT

Mali's gold exports rose 6.5% to 65.6 tonnes in 2019 compared with the previous year due to a rise in production, external trade data from the country's statistics agency showed on Saturday.

The data, which was released with a considerable delay due to the coronavirus pandemic according to the agency, showed that Switzerland and South Africa were the main destinations for Mali's precious metal.

The data showed that 65.1 tonnes of the exported gold came from industrial mining operations, while less than 540 kg came from small-scale artisanal mining.

Gold is the country's main export revenue earner, with the mining sector accounting for around 9.7% for gross domestic product in 2019.

Industrial gold miners in Mali including Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Hummingbird Resources, and B2Gold have said their operations have not been affected following the Aug. 18 military coup.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Bate Felix)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
09:57aMali 2019 gold exports up 6.5%, says statistics agency
RE
10/02Stocks fall, dollar gains after Trump gets coronavirus
RE
10/02Materials Up On Stimulus Bets, While Gold Gains On Week -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10/02Stocks fall, dollar gains after Trump gets coronavirus
RE
10/02TAKE FIVE : POTUS, virus, market ruckus
RE
10/02South African union threatens strike at coal and diamond mines
RE
10/02Pandemic Home Buyers Drive Aspen's New Gold Rush
DJ
10/02Gold gains after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
10/02EMR Capital seeks concessions to develop $1 bln Zambia copper mine
RE
10/02EMR Capital seeks concessions to develop $1 bln Zambia copper mine
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group