Materials Climb As Weak Dollar, Economic Optimism Buoy Copper, Gold -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar continued to fall against other currencies.

Anticipation that the Democratic Party would unleash a new wave of federal spending has weighed on the greenback, driving up the prices of dollar-sensitive commodities.

Gold futures, which are particularly dollar sensitive, rose for the eighth time in 10 sessions.

Copper futures closed at their highest level in almost eight years, amid economic-growth optimism.

Tensions subsided somewhat in Washington DC after the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters Wednesday. President elect Joe Biden described the mob as domestic terrorists. Democratic Congressional leaders called for President Trump's removal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1656ET