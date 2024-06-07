Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after a robust jobs report diminished the odds of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in the near future and bolsterd the U.S. dollar.

Employers added 272,000 new employees in May, eclipsing the 190,000 tally forecast by a survey of economists. Average hourly earnings also topped forecasts, rising 4.1% from a year earlier.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to shifts in foreign-exchange markets and interest-rate expectations, fell almost 3% to a one-month low. Reports that China had halted an 18-month bullion-buying campaign also weighed.

