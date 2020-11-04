Materials Down As Election Confusion Weighs On Stimulus, Inflation Prospects -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders viewed the division of spoils in the 2020 elections as lessening chances of a major stimulus package.

Strategists had predicted a "blue wave" of Democratic victories would result in a major spending bill that would drive up the prices of copper and other inflation-sensitive materials. "Inflation will take longer to materialize, with a Fed liftoff unlikely until 2024," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

"Most Fed officials have probably assumed $1 trillion+ in fiscal stimulus this year, so their economic forecasts will likely be cut down. The Covid surge might also cause downward revisions."

Gold futures, which had risen in anticipation of inflationary stimulus, gave back some of their recent gains.

