Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Down As Election Confusion Weighs On Stimulus, Inflation Prospects -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 05:22pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders viewed the division of spoils in the 2020 elections as lessening chances of a major stimulus package.

Strategists had predicted a "blue wave" of Democratic victories would result in a major spending bill that would drive up the prices of copper and other inflation-sensitive materials. "Inflation will take longer to materialize, with a Fed liftoff unlikely until 2024," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

"Most Fed officials have probably assumed $1 trillion+ in fiscal stimulus this year, so their economic forecasts will likely be cut down. The Covid surge might also cause downward revisions."

Gold futures, which had risen in anticipation of inflationary stimulus, gave back some of their recent gains. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1721ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
04:35pGlobal stocks, dollar gain as unclear U.S. election thwarts Democratic sweep
RE
04:35pGlobal stocks, dollar gain as unclear U.S. election thwarts Democratic sweep
RE
04:38aGold retreats as close White House race lifts dollar
RE
03:33aGold retreats as dollar gains on tight White House race
RE
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:06aGold retreats as dollar gains on tight White House race
RE
11/03Spot gold turns negative, last down 0.5%
RE
11/03Materials Shares Climb Amid U.S. Elections -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/03Markets nod at Biden win as stocks gain, dollar slips
RE
11/03Gold gains as dollar dips in run-up to U.S. election verdict
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group