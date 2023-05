Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as the lack of progress in debt-limit talks sparked a flight from cyclical sectors.

Gold futures slipped below the psychological milestone of $2,000 an ounce for the first time in more than two weeks. Investors had sought out gold as a safe haven to hedge against the risk of a debt default.

05-16-23 1721ET