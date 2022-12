Producers of metals and other raw materials slipped as traders braced for a deep U.S. recession.

Gold futures rose for a second straight session, but remained below $1800 an ounce.

Fertilizer maker Mosaic said it would temporarily cut production at the Colonsay potash mine in Saskatchewan, citing weakening farmer demand.

12-07-22 1712ET