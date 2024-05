Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as a gold rally ran out of steam.

Gold futures fell 0.5%, retreating from all-time highs in its biggest selloff in more than a week. Gold has returned to favor amid war in Ukraine and the Middle East, and expectations of rate cuts from global central banks.

