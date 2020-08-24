Log in
GOLD

Materials Shares Climb; Gold Futures Slip as Equities Gain -- Materials Roundup

08/24/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials were higher on economic optimism.

Gold futures fell as global equity markets saw sharp gains fueled by hope over a potential COVID-19 treatment, pushing prices for the metal to its lowest settlement in about a month.

In corporate news, mining giant Rio Tinto said it would cut executive bonuses, including for its chief executive, following an internal review into the company's decision to blow up two rock shelters that were important to indigenous Australians.

Fortescue Metals, the world's fourth-biggest exporter of iron ore, reported a record annual profit and raised its dividend, as it shipped more iron ore than ever before as prices of the commodity headed toward a more than six-year high.

The World Trade Organization on Monday sided with Canada in the latest flare-up in a decades-old row with the U.S. over lumber imports, ruling the Trump administration incorrectly claimed in 2017 that its northern neighbor was improperly subsidizing production. Those calculations led the Trump administration to impose a 20% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber, typically used to build homes, at a cost of roughly $5 billion a year.

At the time, the U.S. and Canada tried to negotiate a settlement but failed. Canada called the tariff "unfair and unwarranted," and vowed to fight it.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers is demanding environmental mitigation measures for a large gold and copper mine planned for Alaska, including restoring, preserving or improving 3,000 acres of wetlands to compensate for the area being disturbed, according to a letter to the developer released Monday.

The Corps has made "factual determinations that discharges at the mine site would cause unavoidable adverse impacts to aquatic resources and, preliminarily, that those adverse impacts would result in significant degradation to those aquatic resources," according to the letter to the site's developer, Pebble Limited Partnership, dated Aug. 20.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 3.17% 18.56 End-of-day quote.73.62%
GOLD -0.34% 1928.4 Delayed Quote.27.82%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.95% 4730.5 Delayed Quote.4.06%
THE PEBBLE GROUP PLC 0.00% 110 Delayed Quote.-20.86%
