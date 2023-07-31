Producers of metals and other raw materials moved higher.

Gold futures rose Monday and gained more than 2% in July as hope for the end of central bank rate hikes and a weaker U.S. dollar help boost the yellow metal.

In corporate news, Australian mining tech startup Plotlogic has raised $28 million in Series B financing as attention grows on the need for greater supply of clean-energy metals and on the environmental costs of extracting them.

