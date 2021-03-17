Log in
Materials Shares Rise as Fed Lifts Outlook for Growth -- Materials Roundup

03/17/2021 | 06:29pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials were higher as the Federal Reserve highlighted a brightening outlook for growth.

Value stocks - which trade at low multiples of their book value or net worth - continued their recent outperformance over shares of rapidly growing companies that often have higher price tags.

Gold futures settled lower, pressured in part by strength in U.S. Treasury yields, then moved up after the Fed said it doesn't plan to raise interest rates until the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, prices are surging for the raw materials used to build American homes. Lumber, one of the biggest costs in home-building after land and labor, has never been more expensive and is more than twice the typical price for this time of year. Copper, which carries water and electricity throughout houses, costs about a third more than it did in the autumn.

In addition, the February freeze that triggered mass blackouts in Texas led to chemical plant shutdowns that are disrupting global supply chains, causing a shortage of the raw materials needed for everything from medical face shields to smartphones. The power outages brought the world's largest petrochemical complex to a standstill, forcing more plants in the Gulf of Mexico region to shut down than during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. A month later, many remain offline, and analysts said it could be months more before all are fully back.

Prices for polyethylene, polypropylene and other chemical compounds used to make auto parts, computers and a vast array of plastic products, have reached their highest levels in years in the U.S. as supplies tighten. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1828ET

