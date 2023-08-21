Producers of metals and other raw materials were nearly flat as stocks wavered ahead of an annual meeting of central bankers later week in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The event may "help clarify the likely path for the leading central banks' monetary policy, providing more direction to the foreign exchange market and helping to define gold's price action in the short-to-medium term," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Gold prices climbed, with the yellow metal scoring back-to-back gains after a lengthy losing streak, even as 10-year Treasury yields logged more multi-year highs.

In corporate news, DuPont said it will sell an 80% stake in its Delrin resin business to private-equity firm TJC in a deal that values the business at $1.8 billion.

