GOLD

GOLD
Materials Up After Chinese Industrial Production Data -- Materials Roundup

12/31/2020 | 04:51pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly on hopes for a rebound in industrial production.

China finished 2020 with its tenth-straight monthly increase in industrial production, as factories rapidly responded to increased demand for consumer goods worldwide in the wake of an industrial and trade shutdown in the first quarter.

Beijing's official gauge of factory activity finished the year at 51.9, in line with expectations and remaining above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. China's rebound has driven copper futures to one of their biggest gains in recent years, as they advanced roughly 26%.

Fears that successive waves of Covid infections in many parts of the world would once more crimp economic activity never fully materialized. Gold futures finished the year at $1893 an ounce, completing their biggest annual dollar gain on record. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1650ET

